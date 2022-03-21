Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed a bill extending martial law in Ukraine, the press service of Ukraine’s parliament said Sunday.

The legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting March 26.

Kiev imposed martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24.

ALSO READ: Inauguration Day Slap: Bianca’s attack shocked me — Ebele Obiano

People line up to get plastic covers to mend broken windows on March 17, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill extending martial law in Ukraine, the press service of Ukraine’s parliament said Sunday.

The legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting March 26.

[Xinhua]

Vanguard News Nigeria