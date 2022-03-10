Singaporean citizens are prohibited by law to travel or attempt to travel to Ukraine to partake in hostilities, with the punishment set to range from 15 years to life in prison.

The Singaporean Foreign Ministry, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said this on Thursday.

“We will like to highlight that it is an offence for any person, whilst in Singapore, to wage, attempt to wage.

“Or by abetting the waging of war, against the government of any power with which Singapore is not at war,” the ministry said, as quoted by The Straits Times newspaper.

Singapore’s criminal code punishes the involvement of citizens in foreign hostilities with a prison sentence from 15 years to life, as well as a fine, according to the report.

“For citizens of Singapore, in particular, even if they committed these acts whilst outside Singapore, they will be legally deemed to have committed them as if in Singapore, and hence liable for an offence,’’ the statement read.

Shortly after the start of the Russian operation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on foreigners to come to Ukraine and take up arms as part of a so-called international legion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has promised simplified visa and entry procedures for all foreign fighters.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss backed Kiev’s initiative, said that if people wanted to support Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and democracy, she would support them.

Her position was later dismissed by UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace, who said that British citizens were advised against travel to Ukraine as involvement in any military action is dangerous.

Russia launched the operation on Feb. 24, responding to calls for help from the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria