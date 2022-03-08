Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree banning exports of medical products originating from the list of unfriendly nations in a bid to avoid shortages.

Russia has introduced a temporary ban on exports of foreign-made medical products.

“A decree to this effect was signed by the head of government,” a government statement read.

The ban affects medical supplies stored in warehouses in Russia or going through customs checks.

Among countries considered unfriendly by Moscow are Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Iceland, Canada, New Zealand and Norway.

Others includes South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Switzerland and Japan. (Sputnik/NAN)