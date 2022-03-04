.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The security presence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is thick as top government functionaries led by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Faruk, parents of stranded Nigerian students in Ukraine, and journalists await the arrival of the flight evacuating the youths from Warsaw, Poland

The flight was earlier billed to make a touchdown in the nation’s capital by 2:30 pm on Friday but was rescheduled for 6:30 pm due to technical difficulties.

At the time of filing this report, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission are set to receive at least 181 returnees who form the second batch of Ukrainian returnees.

Among parents anxiously awaiting the arrival of their children/wards was Ekiti-born Philip Ogunsakin whose two daughters, Temitope and Funmilayo, are aboard the Azman aircraft evacuating the Ukrainian returnees.

In an exclusive interview with Saturday Vanguard, he revealed that since Russian troops crossed over into Ukrainian territories on the 25th of February, the rest of his family in Abuja has suffered sleepless nights, praying for the safety of his daughters, one of whom already has a son she begot in the troubled European country.

He said, “Nobody who has children in Ukraine will feel at ease with the news of Russia’s invasion of the country. It was painful for my family, but thank God for everything.

“Since the 25th of February when Putin’s military crossed over into Ukraine, my family commenced non-stop prayers. We also followed Pope Francis’ directive for all Christians to fast and pray for global peace, particularly in Ukraine.

“Our biggest fear was that something untoward may happen to my children, but when I spoke to my daughters and they confirmed their safety, we have enjoyed some peace.”

Recall that the first batch of Nigerian returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from Bucharest, Romania at about 7:10 am this morning.

