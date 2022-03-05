Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

It was a roll call of who is who in Nigeria’s political and entertainment scene on Saturday as the 2019 Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP in Kogi state and Ohi’ogu of Ebira land, Chief Natasha Akpoti got married to her heartthrob, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state.

The wedding which took place in the bride’s hometown, Obeiba in Ihima Kogi state had the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, His Majesty, King Ado Ibrahim as Chief Host, and a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as Chairman.

Equally at the event were the Olu of Warri, this Majesty Tsola Emiko, the groom’s cousins and former governors of Delta state, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Delta state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, members of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP led by the National Chairman, Dr Iyiorcha Ayu, Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Uche Ogah and a former Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Dr Philip Salawu among a host of others.

Some top celebrities had earlier held a concert for the couple. Among celebrities at the event were 2Baba Idibia, Iyanya, Oritsefemi, Kizz Daniel, Daddy Showkey, Bovi, Faze, Danfo Driver, Praiz, Hypeman, Do2tun.

In his opening remarks, Chief Odigie-Oyegun who prayed for the couple, equally urged them to stay committed to their vows.

He advised couples to remain open in their relationships, saying openness is a necessary ingredient for a successful union.