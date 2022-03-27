By Benjamin Njoku

Yoruba actors including Rotimi Salami, Peju Ogunmola, Okunnu, Londoner, Bose Akinola among others recently reunited in a new movie titled ‘Tori Owo’.

The movie which is exclusively shown on Yorubahoodtv was produced by Richard Ameachi and directed by Wale Rasaq.

‘Tori Owo’ simply means in English language, ‘because of money’ and tells a story of a young boy who after his education couldn’t get a decent job to cater for his family. Along the line he met his long time school mate who decided to show him a fast lane which cost him a lot.

According to Richard, the production of the movie lasted for two weeks in Ibadan.

The fast-rising producer and actor has produced several movies including ‘Escapade’, ‘Lockdown’ and has worked with top actors including Joromi, Antar Laniyan, Mr Latin, Kevin Ikeduba, Joke Muyiwa, Yomi Shoyombo, Yomi Olorunlolaye, Akin Olaiya, Biola Adebayo, Motunrayo Adebayo among others.