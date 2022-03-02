By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo may not be hanging up his boot, just yet, in respect to his son, Cristiano Jr’s request.

Ronaldo turned 37 last month and had hinted calling time on his illustrious career, but that decision may be put on hold because his son currently signed to United’s academy made a plea regarding his retirement.

“My son tells me: ‘Dad, wait a few more years – I want to play with you’,” said Ronaldo.

The Portugal international who has a contract with United that runs till the summer of 2023 has scored nine goals in 23 Premier League appearances and six in the Champions League this season.

Cristiano Jr, just 11 years, is expected to fill the huge shoes his father will leave behind when he retires eventually.

