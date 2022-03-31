From chronicling the stories of emerging talents to providing the resources they need to become successful, Road2Blow ha championed a platform that brings the underdog to the forefront. Following the recent nomination for Best Documentary at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice (AMVCA) awards and multiple global festival screenings, the platform has introduced a development initiative for rising talents in Nigeria.

The Road2Blow Accelerator Program is set to equip passionate talents with a wide range of resources needed to advance their skills and careers. The five-week program will provide a selected class of 10 talents with a mastery of various entertainment business disciplines including film, music and comedy. From hands-on sessions with established names in Nigerian media and entertainment to community-building forums and visits to leading creative hubs, the program aims to open new doors for the selected participants and educate them in relevant subject matters including marketing, personal branding, intellectual property, finance, negotiation etc.

In his remarks at the press announcement of this program, Road2Blow’s founder Taiwo Adeyemi says; “There are so many bright, talented individuals at the threshold, who just need access to bring their vision and voice to a bigger audience. Our online community of nearly 20,000 members is proof that there is more to be done for these guys. This is the foundation Road2Blow was built on and why we exist. So, this program is just another expression of the brand’s ethos of putting underdogs at the forefront, in the little way we can.”

The program’s inaugural theme is “Find Your Blow” and beginning from the 1st of April throughout the month, the public is invited to nominate talents who meet the eligibility criteria and are deserving of a spot in the accelerator program via its social media channels – @road2blow. These nominations will be sifted through and 25 shortlisted candidates will be invited for a physical screening with a jury where they will be tested for talent and preparedness. The inaugural cohort of 10 participants will be announced in May and the program will run for a duration of 5 weeks. Some of the perks of participating in this program include:

● Unparalleled access plus mentorship from industry experts and celebrities.

● The opportunity to compete for grants and other in-kind rewards.

● Introduction to a community of like-minded peers.

● Opportunity to work on career-defining projects.

● Access to national media opportunities for self-promotion.

● Post-program support all year long.

To wrap up the program, the participants will take part in a go-day where they present their careers and/or projects to a panel of judges made up of Road2Blow mentors and community partners. Two of the most convincing talents will emerge winners and will be awarded a monetary grant and a management deal to further scale their careers.