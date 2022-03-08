By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

A soldier, Darlington Worehu, who just returned home after completing his military training was reportedly murdered, Saturday night, by suspected members of Obelle Security Planning and Advisory Committee, OSPAC, in Obelle Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

There are speculations that the killers, who were on a uniform that looked like that of OSPAC, were cultists that impersonated the local vigilante group to carry out the act.

A source in the area, Kemjika Amadi, narrated that they only heard gunshots late on Saturday night and woke Sunday morning to hear that Darlington had been murdered.

Amadi said the development has caused palpable fear in the area as soldiers have taken over the community in search of the said killers.

He noted that many of the OSPAC members fingered in the attack have all fled the community, while a number of them have been picked up by security operatives.

The source said Darlington had returned to the community after completing his training as a military man, regretting that the killers took his life when he was about to commence a full career in the Nigerian Army.

Amadi said the soldier was killed in front of their compound in Obelle, alleging that some persons within the area sustained bullet wounds.

However, a former Caretaker Chairman of Obelle Community Development Committee, Mr Israel Anele, an uncle to the late military personnel, claimed his brother was shot dead by OSPAC members in the community.

Anele said his brother, who is serving in Niger State, was on his way home Saturday night when he saw the members of OSPAC having a problem with some of his relatives, alighted from a vehicle and approached the vigilante members to enquire what was happeningAnele, who is also an ex-Divisional Police Officer, alleged that an argument ensued and that one of the vigilante members opened fire and shot his soldier brother on the chest and head.

He said two other of his relatives sustained gunshot injuries, noting that the development has led to a revolt by youths in the community against the vigilante group.

Anele also noted that angry military men have stormed the community and razed down the camp of the local vigilante group.

He said: “He is my brother. He just completed his training in the Nigerian Army and just came back to the community to rest before going for full service.

“It is painful that he saw his brother arguing with OSPAC members and stopped to know what was happening. He did not take any action, the next thing was a gunshot. They shot him in the head and chest.”

Meantime, spokesman of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Charles Ekeocha, and acting spokesperson to the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, could not confirm the report at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria