Workers of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA) in Kwara state have dissociated themselves from a petition said to have been written by the National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) against its Managing Director, Dr Adeniyi Saheed Aremu.

The workers under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) also accused NUAAE of disinformation and misleading the public in an attempt to seek relevance.

Rising from an emergency executives committee meeting of its unit held in Ilorin, ASCSN clarified that the petition, by NUAAE, purportedly written to President Muhammadu Buhari and reported in an online platform, February 21, did not emanate from the workers and does not also represent their position.

ASCSN’s position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its unit emergency executive committee meeting in reaction to the purported petition.The communiqué was jointly signed by the chairman, Comrade Akanbi Mohammed Olayiwola and secretary, Comrade Adeleye Victor, copies of which were made available to newsmen.

ASCSN accused the faceless NUAAE petitioners of making false claims by creating the impression that they were speaking for workers of the basin.According to ASCSN, “The ascription of the petition to workers of LNRBDA is misleading and malicious.”

“NUAAE has membership strength of less than ten percent of LNRBDA staff as against about eighty percent strength of ASCSN, while other staff are nonmembers of any union. It is thus a misnomer for a negligible few to camouflage as the representative for all.”