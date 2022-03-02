For the very first time in the real estate sector leading Property Company, RevolutionPlus Property is introducing instant allocation on every landed property.

This announcement was made by the company’s Group Executive Director, Tolu Onalaja at the Ikeja corporate office on Tuesday, 01 March 2022.

She hinted that from this month of March, RevolutionPlus property is offering instant allocation when buyers make full payment into any of the properties.

RevolutionPlus has a record of initiating new ideas for other real estate companies to follow. The company introduced fencing and gatehouses in properties around the Ibeju Lekki axis a few years ago but has now been generally accepted by other real estate brands. Their peculiar creativity, innovation and long-standing integrity have attracted thousands of prospects to the company and has made RevolutionPlus a template of study for other real estate firms.

Speaking on the new innovation, Mrs Onalaja describes instant land allocation as a lasting solution to major real estate challenges that may create doubt in the minds of prospects. She stated that the idea was borne out of an intense brainstorming sessions that lasted for many weeks considering all the bottlenecks in acquiring landed documents from the government.

She stated, “We have all our estates on layouts right now, buyers will get allocation immediately once payment is complete.

“Innovation and creativity is the hallmark of RevolutionPlus Property. We have upgraded our mode of operation so going forward once any of our client completes his/her land payment they are allocated instantly on the Layout with their plot and block number, any client that pays all fees with the land immediately gets physical allocation instantly within 48 hours and clients also have up to 90 days to complete the payment for survey, deed of assignment and development levy after paying fully for land.

“However, for clients that complete payment for land and statutory fees( Survey, deed of assignment and Development levy) outrightly, their physical allocation instant within 48 hours while the SURVEY documents and Deed Of Assignment will be received by the client who had already taken physical allocation within 30days.”

She reiterated the mission of the company to develop affordable housing to make those who don’t earn so much, own a home they can call their own.

In the bid to execute a coordinated subscription process, Revolution Plus has also introduced an automated Customer Relation Management (Automated CRM) portal to communicate to the client regularly on the payment progress. There is also a proper call centre which is 01255REVO, where customers can speak to any of RevolutionPlus representatives in any language of the customer’s choice. There is also a dedicated email for customers [email protected] This email has been built with the call centre to attend to any resolutions, questions, enquiries or complaints, and a representative will take it up and respond to you.

And for existing customers who have made purchases, or made the payment but has not gotten allocation: there are three categories of clients: those who have fully paid, those who are still paying and are still within a contract, and those who are out of contract, which our clients who are not able to pay within the contract period.

What we have done is that we give them options. One of them is that we tell them that, if you are still interested in the property we give you 30 days to pay up and you will be allocated.

For those who are still within the contract to pay up and when through with the payment they would be allocated immediately.

We want to assure everyone who has fully paid and is yet to be allocated that we are committed to this course. All the scheduled allocations will be done and we would ensure that no one person nor client is left behind. We urge everyone to be patient. We would keep updating you on all our activities