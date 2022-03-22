By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed the report that an aged woman, who was apprehended by mob in the state, was a child trafficker as fake news.

On Tuesday, pictures of a 60-year-old woman flooded the social media with claims that the aged woman was a child trafficker.

The unconfirmed reports had it that the old woman abducted children and tied them in her house around Mango Estate in Elelenwo area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was allaged that luck had ran out of the sexagenarian when one of the kids escaped and informed people around that the old woman had held them captive.

It was learned that the residents had forced their way into elderly woman’s room and discovered six children in her custody with their hands tied.

The sources also claimed that one of the children was already dead before the discovery.

However, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, described the reports as misleading.

Iringe-Koko, who said police are aware of the report, quickly added that it was false.

She said the aged woman is not a child trafficker, adding that the children found in her room were her grandchildren.

Iringe-Koko said: “The Rivers State police Command wishes to inform the general public of a misleading rumour making the rounds about an elderly aged woman of about 60 years old, kidnapping three children.

“Those kids are her grandchildren under her care. Disregard such information please.”

