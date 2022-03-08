By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Information, National Orientation, and Ethics and Values to liaise with the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation and National Film and Video Censors Board to investigate the rise in the broadcast of materials depicting illicit messages.

This, the House said, was with a view to mapping out more efficient ways to utilize the mass media as a major means of inculcating the desired form of indigenous culture, morals and community life

The investigation was sequel to the consideration of a motion titled “Calling on NBC and National Film and Video Censors Board to promote Indigenous Cultures and Moral Values”, presented by Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi.

In the motion, Gumi noted that the “mass media, especially television, has a great influence on the socialization of children, adolescents and even adults and as such, is capable of also influencing the attitude, character, lifestyle and culture of individuals either negatively or positively.”

He said that despite the measures put in place by the relevant agencies to regulate the mass media, there was an increasing level of negative influence, mostly on children and youth who are persuaded by Nigerian films and video works depicting various forms of aggressive and violent acts.

“In order to enjoy the positive gains of the mass media, the Federal Government established the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation and the National Film and Video Censors Board to regulate Broadcasting as well as censor films and video works. Further notes that Section 2 (i) of the National Broadcasting Commission Act provides, amongst other functions, that the Commission shall have the responsibility of promoting indigenous cultures, moral and community life through broadcasting.

“The National Film and Video Censors Board Act mandates the Board to censor films and video works as well as regulate and control cinematographic exhibitions in Nigeria. Also concerned that the recent trend of local movies showing long scenes of illicit practices like banditry, kidnappings, terrorism and ritual killings do not only contravene the broadcast code or guidelines but also form part of the root causes influencing immoral acts and illicit behaviours among Nigerian youths”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House gave the Committee 4 weeks within which to conclude the assignment and report back to it for further legislative action.

Vanguard News Nigeria