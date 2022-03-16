De Seeker, the long awaited reality show that will bring young Nigerians from different parts of the world under a roof with divergent talents and potentials together is set to commence on March 18, 2022.

De seeker would be broadcasted on various television stations, social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube and the seekers website streaming channel.

The statement made available by the Secretary of the organisation, Martin Ugochukwu Anulihu, hinted that it would also feature competitive activities such as weekly talent contests, quiz competitions, speech rendition, games of various kinds, fashion exhibition, drama competition, fitness contests and endless list of creative tasks aimed at bringing out the best in the participants.

According to Anulihu, the seeker proposes to present an all-encompassing reality show where people of all works of life can participate actively and viewing not restricted to certain people of age, sex, social status etc.

De Seeker reality show as already pinpointed or highlighted is targeted at discovering, developing and marketing of talents,

gifts or potentials, it is will also create enabling platform for Nigerians especially the young ones to discover their potentials and excel therein.

“We are very optimistic that this will go a long way to solve the leadership problem we have in Africa which will in turn solve the problem of unemployment and poverty in Africa.”