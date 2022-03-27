,

•Toxic soot envelopes Rivers, Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

ILLEGAL refining operations, popularly known as Kpo-fire in the Niger Delta, is causing more harm to the region’s already blighted environment as witnessed in the blanket of soot that oftentimes enveloped the skyline of Bayelsa and Rivers states, according to stakeholders.

Kpo-fire is simply a local oil process of heating the stolen crude in a fabricated oven to extract petroleum products while the residual is released into the environment not minding the implication on the ecosystem.

However, the inability of the government to rein in the perpetrators and put an end to the illegal but booming business, in spite of the heavy military presence in the region, stakeholders have argued, is an indication of the protracted disease of governance collapse in Nigeria.

Iniruo Wills, a former Commissioner for Information and Environment in Bayelsa State who, though described the menace as solvable, however, told Sunday Vanguard: “We mystify solvable problems because of mediocrity at virtually all levels of leadership.

“Oil theft and the rogue refinery economy are simply symptoms of the protracted disease of governance collapse in Nigeria, combined with the lack of joined-up thinking and action as government agencies work in silos.

“It is to varying degrees the shared responsibility of the Ministers of Petroleum and Environment, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, and security agencies to plan and work together on a sustained basis over a period of say two to four years to not only bring this anomaly to an end but convert it to multiple economic, security, environmental and social advantages.

“Some, though not all, of those MDAs have competent heads. But without strategic synergy and the collaboration of the relevant state governors and governments, we will keep chasing shadows while the problem grows more dimensions, like the cloud of toxic soot now covering Rivers and the Bayelsa States.

“Let’s take an integrated approach rather than the current motion without movement. Mr President should invite these responsible top executives and charge them to revert with a joint plan within a month for abating and converting this ballooning problem, with quarterly milestones and reports.

“If the deadly symptom continues, it means most of these MDAs have neglected crucial parts of their respective mandates.”

Also, the Chairman, Centre for Environmental Preservation and Development (CEPAD), Furoebi Akene, decried the ongoing assault on the environment occasioned by the activities of illegal refinery operators as well as what he described as the connivance of security operatives in sustaining the illicit trade.

His words, “Kpo fire is an illegal business that is destructive to human health, the environment, wildlife and aquatic life. The benefits are very insignificant compared to the destructions and losses.

“Some people go into the business for economic survival without knowing the negative consequences.

“The most worrisome aspect is that there is so much connivance and complacency with security agents, government officials and even industry staff.

“It can never be classified as a thriving business because of its destructive effects.

“Operators are the first and worst victims because of their daily contact with the crude oil and the furnace.

“It is not until government embarks on aggressive stringent measures to clamp down on the perpetrators, and their accomplices, including government officials, security personnel and industry staff that are found culpable, it will not stop.

“This business is suicidal and homicidal. It should never be allowed to continue.”

Continuing, he said: “The barons are a combination of businessmen, security agents, government officials and industry staff working with an agreement.

“Anytime the agreement fails, particularly on payment terms from the civilians’ side, the security partners will now invoke their official mandate and burn down the sites and make news out of it. They will renegotiate and resume operations later.”

In his own submission, renowned environmentalist, Alagoa Morris, lamented that bush refineries (Kpo-fire) have further compounded the oil industry induced pollution and violence which are responsible for the low life expectancy in the Niger Delta, Environmental injustices and deaths.

Tracing the genesis of the trade, he said: “Traditionally, gas flaring, gas leaks and oil spills were the well-known oil industry induced pollution; even though other drilling chemicals or fluids disposed into the environment by industry operators (oil companies) are all part of the sources of pollution in the Niger Delta.

“Local refineries were not noticed during the militancy that engulfed the Niger Delta until after the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) was offered and accepted. However, the issue of illegal bunkering was rife even during the militancy.

“Bunkering and local refinery activities added enormously to the pollution statistics; including those who ordinarily sabotage oil facilities for other economic gains like going for the cleanup contract. Our investigations have shown that some unscrupulous oil company staff and contractors are part of these illegal, criminal activities; as they provide information or directly instigate and sponsor some of the oil spills.

“Having said that, let me say, I was most likely the very first person to write a field report about a local refinery in the Niger Delta, working for ERA/FoEN, as a Field Monitor. That field report was titled ‘A Peep Into Local Refineries’ or so, was written in 2013. And, it was edited by ERA/ FoEN and numbered 316.

“While not in support of the method and damaging aspects of the bush refineries, certain recommendations were put forward; to ensure better method and Environmental safety considered. It was suggested that after proper EIA, the Federal Government should grant licences to individuals or groups who meet whatever legal and operational framework that would be formulated to guide the activities of operators.

“Now, some of the reasons behind the recommendations in support of the local refiners, even before some of us scaled up the advocacy to modular refinery include the fact that: (1) the products would be available all year round, eliminating the annual scarcity experienced by Nigerians (2) it would make the products cheaper and those in rural areas will also get it easily (3) the multiplier effects will include taking away many from the unemployment market (4) it would reduce violent crimes such as sea piracy and kidnapping (5) Crude Oil would be formally sourced and not stolen (6) Local technology would be encouraged, among others.

“Since 2013 when I wrote the first field report on Kpo-fire, I have written two others on the same subject matter.

“The second one was in 2018 when over 20 persons lost their lives when fire gutted an operation base; roasting them.

“Some escaped with serious burns. Around 2021, I wrote the third field report, concerning the negative impacts on the Kolo Creek in the Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State. “Though security agencies are trying doing best, it has not been good enough. Now, agreed that there are serious negative health and environmental consequences, as we have come to witness the black soot saga in Port Harcourt and Yenagoa; but the authorities have not done enough.

Sea piracy and kidnapping

“What is certain is that it would be very difficult to completely win the war against Kpofire. Another thing, there is a relationship between not allowing Kpofire and violent crimes like sea piracy and kidnapping.

“There were no threats of sea piracy when this activity was heavy in the creeks of Bayelsa State, especially Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas.

“But, the situation has been terrible since they stopped the Kpofire. Same with the East-West road, kidnapping ceased when Kpofire activities sprang up.”

“The way forward, in my candid opinion, the government should take the challenge head-on, put ego aside and consider coming up with holistic legal and operational framework allowing qualified individuals and groups to set up modular refineries financially aided by the government.

Crude oil should be sold to operators at local and not OPEC regulated prices. Government, Federal, State and local can partner with operators.”