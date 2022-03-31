Anyone who has spent time in the NFT space will know there are many people out there looking to make a quick buck. The idea is simple – create some art, sell it on the blockchain, and exit stage right. However, fans of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) want more meaning than a one-off piece of digital something. This is where groups like the Super Apes Club come in – people in it for the long-term who want to create a real community.

The Super Apes Club arose in 2022 around the same time as HAPEBEAST created the most oversubscribed NFTs in history and around the time the Exo Hape Group sold out their ape inspired NFTs in 4 hours. So, it’s a big market, and there are thousands of metaverse NFT apes and ape wannabes out there.

How is Super Ape Club any different? As said above, it’s all about the community. Unlike many copy-paste projects – the Super Ape is run by a fully doxed team with a concrete roadmap that is focused on delivering immense value to the holders of the tokens.

This may beg the question, what exactly is a super ape NFT? According to the group, metaphysically, morally, a super ape is a bit of a dark horse. But, imbued with primal alpha energy, they have pulled themselves up through the world to a place of success.

They also happen to be hand-crafted, randomly generated 2D powerful ape avatars – 2,222 of them with 300 accessories. They are cool-looking, muscular apes – each one unique. They come with a full provenance for owners, and each step of the creation and sale process has been secured to block out bad actors, bots and gas wars of all sorts.

The Super Apes community is a big one. They have 63,000+ followers on Twitter and 20,000+ members on Discord as of this writing. However, we know there are 2,222 super ape NFTs out there who form the core membership. This is a good foundation that will hopefully be expanded.

What can these members expect now? First up is an enchanted super ape collection which will be airdropped to existing members. These are not just super apes with magical abilities but part-werewolf super apes with supernatural powers.

And next is where the community comes in. The next stage is to create a marketplace, an ecosystem where members can interact and earn diamond tokens by unstacking or staking their characters. These tokens can be exchanged for whitelist status for hyped upcoming projects and various other unique items.

Down the line, they plan to set the ultimate stage for these apes – a super ape homeland within the metaverse. This will take the form of the jungle. A members-only place within the metaverse, where only the holders of Super Apes are ones that will be able to enter. A place to hang out, collaborate and get to know fellow Super Apes – all within a Jungle themed virtual reality.