By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Parent Teacher’s Association of Nigeria(PTA) has pleaded with ASUU to reverse their decision to extend the ongoing strike by two months, in the interest of the students.

The National President of PTA, Alh Danjuma Haruna said that the extension would have a negative effect on the educational sector.

He said the two months extension was ill-timed and counterproductive on the nation’s socio-economic development,

‘Our children who are supposed to be in schools would further become frustrated and indulge in all kinds of social vices,” he alleged

He appealed to both ASUU to go back to the drawing board and see where it can help in suspending its ongoing strike because according to him, the students and parents are at the receiving end.

‘He said not every parent can afford to send his children to a private university or overseas.

He said the extension was coming amidst increased price of foodstuff, high cost of petroleum and general insecurity challenges bedevilling the peace and stability of the country,

“We don’t want our children to spend another three months at home because of the strike,”

“We are begging on federal government also to as a matter of urgency go back and resolve their problems with ASUU “

The parents begged the federal government to save all the abducted school students that are still in bandits and other terrorist captivity.

They also sought for the protection of all boarding schools across the country in order to halt activities of bandits, Boko haram, Kidnappers that are threatening our educational system”

