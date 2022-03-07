.

Prof. Alphonsus Ekwereike, a Harvard Trained Scientist and former gubernatorial candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, in Imo State is dead.

He was aged 61.

A statement signed by his wife, Mrs Ngozi Ekwerike said he died on February 24, 2022.

Prof. Alphonsus Ekwerike was the President & Clinical Director of, Science Medicine Research Institute (NASA-IASC indexed Asteroids Discovery Institute, NeuroToxic Spongifibrous Syndrome Discovery Institute & unit of Neurosquatemetry & Science Medicine, Inc).

A Harvard Medical School Trained Clinical Researcher & Professor of Neuroendocrinology (Cognitive Neurosquatemetry, aka Invention Technology Program), first Nigerian to discover NASA-IASC 2010TL78 & CHF1472 asteroids & an inventor of Fluorocell electricity & 38 other health / medical, educational, agriculture, automotive, products, procedures, devices & foods,

He was a legislative advocate to the US Congress on rare diseases & tropical health.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Ngozi Ekwerike, his sister, friends, and other family members.

Burial arrangements will be announced later.