By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

YOUTHS under the aegis of Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Consituency Youth Leaders Forum, has advised Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Mr. Aniekan Akpan to maintain high level of neutrality in the forthcoming party primaries.

The youth leaders stressed that the State party chairman should act, be seen and adjuged by his conducts as being fatherly to all shades of persons and aspirant devoid of biases of any kind.

Chairman of the Forum, Barr. Bassey Etim gave the advice yesterday in Uyo while addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Akwa Ibom State Council.

Etim said it was unfortunate that governor Udom Emmanuel failed to micro-zone the governorship position to Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal consituency, being that it is the only federal consituency in Uyo senatorial district remaining to occupy the office since the creation of the State.

His words: “We the Youth Leaders of Itu/Ibiono Federal consituency state that the state Chairman of our dear party the People’s Democratic Party, must maintain a high level of neutrality in the forth-coming primaries , and should act and be seen and adjuged by his conducts as being fatherly to all shade of persons and aspirants devoid of biases of any kind.

“And the governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel should allow the people of the state, the men , women, the youths and indeed the generality of qualified voting populace of Akwa Ibomites to choose who becomes their next governor.

“This would be in sync with the governor’s principle as he particularly expressed in 2019 general elections that “no single person can choose who to lead the state and who not to lead.

“And the governor should be democratic in his approach towards supporting his preferred candidate by separating and distinguishing his official position from his personal and private capacity in influencing and or imposing a person or aspirant on the state”

The youth leaders Chairman prayed that the governor refrain from using state resources for his gubernatorial aspirant as against the corporate and cooperate interest of the state.

He therefore, warned against imposition of any guise as that could affect the outing of the party in 2023, stressing that in line with the naintain peace mantra of the current administration, peace must be predicted on the principle of Justice, equity and good conscience.

“To this end, we appeal to the consciences

appeal to the consciences of the leaders, and stakeholders of thie state, and particularly the governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to allow opportunity for Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal consituency to produce the next governor of the state come 2023″, Etim stated.