Power outages currently being experienced nationwide have reduced available potable water in Bauchi State from 60 million litres per day to 30 million litres per day.

Even when power is restored, the low voltage cannot power the pumping machines of the Bauchi State Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSWSC).

BSWSC’s Managing Director, Alhaji Aminu Gital, has been lamenting the situation.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday that an estimated half of its one million consumers in Bauchi were subjected to untoward hardship daily because of water scarcity.

He promised that the corporation would liaise with relevant authorities to remedy the situation.

Gital called for the cooperation and understanding of consumers, especially BSWSC’s registered customers and assured that the situation would be resolved soon.

