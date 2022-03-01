By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The police in Imo State said they repelled an attack on Njaba Police Station in the state by gunmen on Tuesday.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini told newsmen in Owerri that the gunmen came at about 1:40AM.

He said men of the division and the command’s tactical teams stopped the gunmen from gaining entrance into the station and burning it.

According to him, the gunmen were given a hot chase, resulting in inflicting serious injuries on them and recovery of arms.

“Sequel to the modified and robust strategies emplaced by the command under the watch of the indefatigable Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, to checkmate all criminals activities within the state especially attacks on police station.

The strategies yielded results, when on 01/ 03 / 2022 at about 0140 hours, gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network came in their numbers threw Improvised Explosive Devices ( IEDs) and shooting sporadically, attempting to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Divisional Police Officer and his men supported by some of the Command’s Tactical Teams.

The police operatives of the division who positioned themselves strategically and professionally, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and in the process they were suppressed, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated, running towards Njaba bridge in a Sienna vehicle and were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Unfortunately for them, the hoodlums ran into a detachment of the Army at Njaba Bridge, who engaged them in another gun battle. During the exchange of gun fire, the hoodlums suffered huge casualty which made them scampered for safety running into the bush abandoning their operational vehicle.

Consequently, an aggressive combing of the bush/manhunt for the hoodlums is ongoing to recover more arms and to arrest the fleeing suspects since they cannot move far because of the blood stains trails seen in the vehicle and on the ground in the bushes.

“However, at the scene, one pump action gun, abandoned by one of the injured hoodlums was recovered and the Sienna vehicle used and abandoned was towed to the station for further investigation.

“Meanwhile, in the course of the attack, due to the gallantry/ professionalism exhibited by the police operatives, no life was lost, no arms/ammunition were carted away and the building of the police station remained intact apart from the minor damage to the perimeter wall fence.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He then appealed to Imolites for the continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies especially the police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action”, he stated.