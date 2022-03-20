By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Four persons were killed Sunday, as gunmen attacked Omuma Police Station in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Briefing journalists in Owerri, state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Micheal Abattam, said the gunmen stormed the station at the wee hours of the state.

Omuma is the hometown of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

According to him, the gunmen who were armed with Improvised Explosive Devices and shot sporadically upon arrival, were suppressed by the superior firepower of the police, resulting in the killing of four of them, while others sustained injuries.

He said police had launched a manhunt against the fleeing ones.

“On the 20th March 2022 at about 0300 hours, hoodlums suspected to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network terrorist group came in large numbers with various calibres of Improvised Explosive Devices ( IED) to Omuma police station shooting sporadically but, were swiftly repelled by the ever gallant and combat-ready Imo Police Command’s tactical teams and operatives of the DSS who responded immediately, positioning themselves professionally and strategically.

“The Police Operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and in the process four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot while others scampered into the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds. While there was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives.

“On the spot, five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices were recovered from the neutralised bandits and charms. The Police Bomb Unit has taken custody of the Bombs for detonation.

“Meanwhile, Command’s Tactical Teams are conducting a vigorous and aggressive combing of the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and to recover their arms/ammunition since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them”, he stated.