By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State Police command has declared a suspected serial armed robber, murderer and kidnapper, Etiene Malachy Akpan, wanted as he escaped from custody.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo said the suspect escaped from the court premises during continuation of his trial.

MacDon noted that the suspect is dark in completion and hails from Abak Local government area of the state.

The PPRO stated, “he Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, CP, Andrew Amiengheme has declared one Etiene Malachy Akpan a.k.a Anthony Malachy Akpan aged 34, dark in completion, height 1.6m, of Atan Midim in Abak Local government area of Akwa Ibom State wanted.

“He is wanted by the Police in connection with series of armed robberies, kidnapping, murders and and terrorism in the State.

“The suspect who was on trial for the above offences escaped within the court premises when brought for continuation of his trial.

The command wishes to urge members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to kindly contact the nearest Police station and any security agency”