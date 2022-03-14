By Ikechukwu Odu

The Minister for Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, weekend, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is resolute in its efforts to take education to its possible height in Nigeria.

Mallam Adamu who said that education is at the root of all developments in the country, stated that this administration owes the younger generation and posterity a social debt of giving them quality education.

He made the statement at the Federal College of Education, FCE, Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State during the 33rd combined convocation and 40th anniversary of the College.

Mallam Adamu who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, also said that the huge investments in education sector, especially, at the tertiary level was to enhance its quality and reliability.

While commending the Provost of the College, Dr. Pauline Ikwuegbu, and the Chairman of the Governing Council of the College, Doifie Boukoribo, for quality leadership, he added that the institution is living up to its expectations in its mandate of producing middle-level manpower in education sector.

He also said that the Provost is resilient and focused in her leadership having recorded great achievements within three years on the saddle, adding that her sterling leadership quality speaks volume.

He equally urged the Management of the College to continue its support for the Provost in order to maintain the tempo of development in the institution.

“His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has resolved to take education to its possible height in Nigeria. We share the sentiment of all that education is at the root of all developments. This administration considers it its responsibility and a social debt we owe this generation and posterity to do what we must to bring about good education in this country.

“This accounts for the huge investment in education sector, especially, at the tertiary level where deliberate efforts have been made to enhance its quality and reliability.

“You should also know that this government is determined to engage every undergraduate student of education with a bursary and stipend of N75,000 per a semester.

“We have already extended the service years of teachers to 65 years. This is already being implemented. There are many more incentives and we are seeking to hire only the best brains in our education sector,” he said.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Boukoribo, in his address entitled ‘Knowledge is not Enough,’ urged the graduands to make meaningful contribution for the development of the society.

To maximize the weapon of education, Boukoribo, told the students to see it beyond the schooling system, which he described as limited in its design. He equally enjoined them to participate fully in electing their political leaders by obtaining their voters’ cards in order to exercise their franchise during the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Also, in his address, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, commended the Provost of the College for judicious utilization of funds for development projects. He also announced that FCE, Eha-Amufu was chosen by the Commission to be a centre for Early Grade Reading programme in South East. He said that the programme was designed to improve basic literacy at early stage in children.

A former Secretary, Senior Staff Union of in Colleges of Education Nigeria, Comrade Nathan Adegoke, in an interview with Vanguard, said the Provost of the College has distinguished herself among her predecessors through transparent and accountable administrative style.

Recall that 1,611 graduands were awarded Nigeria Certificate in Education, NCE, while 69 bagged Professional Diploma in Education, PDE, during this 33rd convocation of the College.