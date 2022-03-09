By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Piqued by the situation in Plateau State, an indigenous group, the Plateau Our Heritage revival initiative, POHri, has proposed a summit to address the issues and chart a way forward for the State and its citizens.

The group with members from all walks of life explained the proposed summit would “identify key areas that need a change for a better Plateau state; having survived the harshest of economic, political and human degradation in recent past.”

According to a statement issued in Jos on Tuesday and signed by Raymond Gukas, its Editor, the summit would take place on the 31st of the month and would also “interrogate the backwardness of the state and possibly seek a way out of issues responsible for these.”

His words, “The body has drawn experts from areas the state has comparative advantage to talk on identified areas such as tourism, mining, culture, agriculture, politics, and leadership, especially when Plateau used to be the voice of northern minorities and the middle belt region of Nigeria. To serve as proposed guest Speaker is no other than a high-level economist and educator; Nde Ezekiel Gomos, former Secretary of the state government and proprietor of the prestigious Jos Business School, JBS.

“Also, the proposed Moderator is a veteran journalist, a former state Chairman of the Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, and currently the Manager news and current affairs of the state-owned Plateau state Radio and Television Corporation, PRTVC, Mr. Yakubu Taddy.

Discussants will include, Prof. Patricia Lar, (History of Plateau State), Barr. Dagwong Dang Ph.D. (Taxation), Barr. Dr. Henry Longpoe (Legal Aspect) and Victor Kuchili (Business). The proposed Rapporteurs, are Mr. James Magit who is expected to serve as Chairman, Dr. Jurbe Godep, Secretary, as well as Prof. Christy Best, Dr. Tsenkwo Bholla Joseph, and Dr. Edward Bingel among others.”