By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State House of Assembly has declared the seat of embattled speaker, Abok Ayuba, vacant.

Abok, the Member representing Jos East State constituency in the House, had been at loggerhead with some of his colleagues who connived and removed him as Speaker in a controversial circumstance and the matter is in court.

His seat was declared vacant at the plenary presided by Yakubu Sanda who is acknowledged as the Speaker of the House.

Recalled that the controversy in the House had led to the vandalization of the State Assembly and the lawmakers had long relocated to the Old Government House at Rayfield.

Last weekend, Abok decamped from the All Progressives Congress APC to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, his Media Assistant, Itse Kaze in a statement on March 18th, said, Abok officially tendered his letter of resignation from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), while presenting a letter of intent, seeking to return to his earlier party, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the party’s Jos East Local Government Secretariat at Angware.

The decision to declare his seat vacant came on the heel of a letter from the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, urging the Speaker to declare Abok’s seat vacant following his defection which the Party said was contrary to section 109 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Sanda also declared vacant, the Rukuba/Irigwe State constituency seat as the former occupant of the seat, Musa Agah, contested and won the recently conducted Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election.

