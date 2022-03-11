

By David Royal

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday commissioned over 1o gunboats built by Abitto Global Services in Rivers State to tighten security on its waterways.

Abitto Global is an ingenious company that specializes in Fabrication, Marine Services, Oil & Gas Services, Dredging, Scaffolding and Project Management.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abitto Global Services, Mr Richard Akinaka, who was present at the commissioning of the magnificent gunboats thanked the Governor of Rivers state for the opportunity.

The commissioning of the boats is part of efforts by the state government to rid the state’s creeks and coastal areas of all criminal activities, including piracy, oil bunkering, theft, illegal refining, armed robbery, and kidnapping, and also for easy movement of naval officers who travel to other parts of the state by water.

The parts of the boats are said to be armoured, which makes them bullet and shock-proof. They are also flat, which makes them able to access the creeks even when the water has receded to shallow levels.

The MD of Abitto Global who shared pictures of the event on his official Instagram page said “We are grateful to God for fulfilling His promise of perfection to me and Abitto global services. It has been a day with high sense of fulfillment and Joy.

“I thank the People Governor of Rivers state for the opportunity given us to be part of his unprecedented support to security agencies to ensure security in the state, I thank the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Flag Officer Commanding eastern Naval command.

“Rear Admiral I.A Dewu,The commander NNS pathfinder Rear Admiral. A. Ahmed and Rear Admiral Bura for all the support”.

From left: CEO of Abitto Global Services, Mr Richard Akinaka and Rivers State Governor, Wike