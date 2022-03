.

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho was yesterday, released to the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert, Professor Wale Adeniran.

Akintoye, in a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, described the release of Ighoho as a “triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba Land.”

Vanguard News Nigeria