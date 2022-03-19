By Evelyn Usman

As a build up to the 2023 general elections, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN has called for the establishment of Politics and Governance units in churches where members would be encouraged to go into politics with a view to ensuring that men and women of integrity were nominated by different political parties to contest during election.

General Overseer, Charismatic Renewal Ministries/ National Secretary, PFN, Dr. Cosmos Ilechukwu, made the call while presenting a paper on the ‘Imperative of Social Arm of the Church’, at the General Overseers’ summit held in Lagos.

Illechukwu, who frowned at what he described as deliberate negligence of politics and governance by the church, noted that the job of the church was not limited to helping people develop spiritually, but also to develop other spheres of human life on earth.

He lamented that one key area of service the church failed to pay adequate attention to was politics and governance, describing the negligence as the church’s greatest disservice to God and humanity.

He said: “The abandonment of politics as an unholy sphere is in every way distasteful. Hardly can anybody argue the truism that next to God’s power on earth is political power.

“The church made a great mistake by labelling politics dirty and shunning it. This gave room for the enemy to move in and take over the government of many nations. When we examine the prevailing attitude of the church in the light of the teaching of the Bible, it becomes obvious that we got it wrong”.

He pointed out that the church was composed of different individuals, each equipped with the capacity to make valid contributions to the overall progress of the kingdom of God, adding that God’s interest on earth was not only limited to what went on within the church but also on other sectors of human endeavour such as politics and governance, commerce, and industry, as well as for the social welfare of the people who he said were called to perform different roles for the progress of the kingdom of God.

Vanguard News Nigeria