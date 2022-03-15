LIFE in Nigeria has assumed the status of Nollywood movies. Even in the most serious business of governance, we see the Petroleum Minister (President Muhammadu Buhari) jetting off to the United Kingdom on medical tourism while Nigerians languish on long fuel queues, paying through their noses and unsure when normal supply will be restored.

Things that spark off revolutions in other climes go virtually unnoticed in Nigeria. The said petrol scarcity negatively inspired a lady who was celebrating a chieftaincy title to hand out 10-litre kegs of the incendiary liquid to her guests.

When the story made it to the social media with the attendant uproar, the Lagos State Government responded swiftly and detailed its Safety Commission to shut down the events arena.

The state government’s action was well-placed. Since the COVID-19 pandemic came to town, event centres have been handed a mandate to ensure the safety of the guests at their facilities in line with laid-down protocols.

It should serve as a further reminder to the operators of such facilities that they share responsibilities for public safety.

Fancy a situation whereby things went wrong and the place caught fire. Those kegs would be turned into petrol bombs with grave danger to lives and property.

It is shocking that the event celebrator only thought of her guests’ sacrifice in turning up without considering the danger to which the purported souvenir could expose them.

It is even more surprising that staff of the centre did not see the danger to raise the alarm.

These and the criticism of the prompt action of the Lagos State Government by a section of the public only indicate how unserious we can be on serious issues such as this.

We agree that an event centre owner has no business enquiring about such things as materials for use as souvenirs. But they have a duty to ensure that nothing is brought in to endanger lives and property.

Not only that, they also have a duty to report such to the authorities. We must not wait until things turn ugly only to blame government.

Playing our roles in ensuring that potential dangers to lives and property in our society are arrested in time is an important way of showing that we, the citizens, are part of government. It is also good citizenship.

We must be vigilant at all times and report suspicious situations such as strange elements in our neighbourhoods, compromised buildings that could collapse, open manholes and others promptly.

This is how citizens in more advanced societies help in the maintenance of law and order and making their countries work for the good of all.

The event organisers should also be sanctioned as a warning to others.

