Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says peace talks with Russia have not led to any concrete results so far.



“Yes, there is a negotiation process that will continue.



“But so far it’s just words, nothing concrete,” Zelensky said in a video message published early Thursday.



He noted that Russia is not withdrawing voluntarily from the areas around Kiev and Chernihiv, but is being ousted there by the Ukrainian army.



“Kiev is noticing a deployment of Russian troops for new attacks in the Donbass region and we are preparing for that,” Zelensky said.



The Ukrainian leadership does not trust nice words, Zelensky explained, adding that the situation on the battlefield shows how things really are.

“And that’s the most important thing at the moment.



“We won’t give up anything and we will fight for every metre of our land, for every one of our people.”



Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine is fighting for freedom and to protect democracy and has the right to ask for help from partners for tanks, aircraft, and artillery systems.



This is a fight for the survival of the Ukrainian nation, Zelensky stressed, in what he called a “patriotic war against Russia”.

Vanguard News Nigeria