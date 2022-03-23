By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

STAKEHOLDERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-South zone have reassured Nigerians of their commitment and preparedness to take over power during the 2023 general elections.

The stakeholders gave the reassurance in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital during the 2022 PDP South-South Stakeholders’ Summit.

Speaking, Chairman of South-South PDP Governors Forum, and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, emphasized the need for the party in the zone to remain united in the mission to rescue Nigeria from poor leadership by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Okowa reassured Nigerians that the South-South PDP governors on their part would stay committed in the rescue mission, stressing: “We believe that by February 2023, we shall be victorious as a party and rescue our country, Nigeria.”

Nigerians waiting for PDP — Wike

Similarly, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, appealed to party stakeholders at all levels and across other zones in the country to continue to work together in their commitment and determination to win the 2023 presidency.

Wike warned that the opportunity given to PDP now by Nigerians must not be taken for granted, saying: “Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to take over power in 2023, but we cannot take over if we are not united, we cannot take over if we don’t work together.“It is important for us to know that unity is the strength of a people. And we can see that 2023 is almost here. It is time for us to put our house together and make Nigerians proud.”

Only PDP can revamp Nigeria’s economy — Emmanuel

In his brief remarks, Akwa Ibom State governor and the chief host, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, commended the zonal leadership of the party for bringing the stakeholders together to discuss issues on how to move the zone and Nigeria as a whole forward.

Emmanuel reiterated that Akwa Ibom State was a stronghold of the PDP in the country, adding: “And the PDP is the only party that has the capability to revamp the country’s economy.”In his welcome remarks earlier, National Vice Chairman of PDP, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih said the essence of the summit was for the stakeholders to discuss and take a common position on 2023 presidency.

On his part, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, commended the zonal committee for convening the summit, noting that the only way they would be able to address the challenges and agitations in the zone was for the leaders and stakeholders to continue to promote unity.

Contributing, former governor of Cross River State, Dr. Liyel Imoke assured that the PDP would continue to win elections in his state.

Chairman Senate committee on Navy, Senator George Sekibo and Mr. Ndudi Elumelu, Senator Bassey Akpan were among members of the National Assembly, present at the event.

