



Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Sunday, said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had registered a total of 539,920 members in the state through the ongoing e-registration process.

Obaseki stated this while addressing party leaders, drawn from all the 18 local government areas of the state, in Benin.

According to him, “Edo PDP can boast of 539,920 members through the ongoing PDP e-registration process, as leaders across the three senatorial districts have worked hard to achieve this feat.

“This number is not fabricated, as we have the data, pictures, emails and phone numbers of members of the party we have registered so far.

“We have broken records, as this is the bastion of PDP in Nigeria. We have changed the face of politics in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor noted that elections were not won on election day, adding that party leaders had thus toed the path of winning elections in the state.

“I didn’t give leaders any resources to mobilise members; rather, they challenged themselves and achieved the goal of registering more members in the state.

“Our focus now is on how to engage our members and make them participate in the policy-making process of the party. We don’t need to wait for election before we act.

The governor also announced that the state was faced with the local government election which, he said, would set the template for the general elections.

“No division in Edo PDP. Let the party be open to accommodate others. PDP is democratic and the hallmark of democracy is ensuring that majority have their way and the minority their say.

“We are gathered here now as a result of the election timetable that is already out. The harmonisation had been done and appointment made. So we are ready to win any election before us,” Obaseki said.

In his contribution, a PDP chieftain, Chief Tom Ikimi, dispelled the rumour making the round on social media that the governor was leaving PDP, adding that he (Obaseki) remains committed to the party.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Mr Tony Aizegbemi, appealed to party members to remain united, stating that peace and unity were precursors of development.



Vanguard News Nigeria