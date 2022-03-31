.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

An Improvised Explosive Device ( IED) planted in the Rigasa community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was successfully disabled by the police on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the discovery to journalists. He, however, did not give details.

Residents said the police disabled the IED which was found in Shanono area of Rigasa community.

Many residents thronged the area to see how the police disabled the explosive device.

According to a resident, ” it was concealed inside a bucket and kept near a stream at about 6:30 am on Thursday.”

“The bucket was sealed with sellotape which arouses suspicion.”

“The device was concealed in a rubber bucket covered with sellotape which made us suspect it. We immediately, alerted our community leaders who called the police and DSS The anti-bomb squad arrived and disabled it. It produced a big bang. There were wires connected into the sealed bucket.”

The community was calm on Thursday evening as people were seen going about their normal businesses.

