Nigeria’s foremost exporter of non-oil agro products, Palmadex Global Integrated Services, is celebrating its 7th anniversary, with an exclusive in-house event at their corporate headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, to appreciate its clients and stakeholders.

Widely regarded as the global export-import trading partner of choice, Palmadex was founded in March 2015 by Dr Benard Adedotun Omoyeni (FIMC), with a mission to continually expand the frontier of investment in non-oil export trade and services creating opportunities for the economic advancement of its stakeholders and clients through sustainable partnership.

The exclusive gathering includes MD/CEO Dr Benard Omoyeni; Mrs Kikelomo Akindele, Director of Finance and Admin, Mrs Uzoma Omoyeni, Director of Business Development, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni, Operations Manager, Nnenne Azubuike, Research and Development Manager, Mrs Bisola Ebhonu, Chief Accountanting Officer and other employees of the company with select relevant players in the industry.

In his remark to commemorate the 7th year anniversary, the MD/CEO of the company Dr. Benard Omoyeni, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultant (FIMC), glorified God for delivering the vision that birth the company and helping her to scale unusual heights in just 7 years. According to him,

“Palmadex was founded with the vision to be the global export-import trading partner of choice, delivering superior services through integrity, efficiency and reliability in the international value chain. Today at 7 years, Palmadex prides itself as a global brand and a partner of choice with a client base spread across Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East given its leading position as a partner of choice through a deliberate commitment to the ideals of global best practices.”

In the words of the MD/CEO “Palmadex is proud to have contributed immensely to the GDP of Nigeria, taking advantage of the opportunities in non-oil agro exports and creating employment opportunities for hundreds of Nigerians.”

Over the years, Palmadex Global has invested heavily in major sectors of Nigeria’s economy, including agriculture, food processing, export and education. The Company has also shown that it is committed to creating transgenerational value, by building and establishing a number of international trade offices across several nations, including Palmadex International General Trading LLC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Palmadex, Van Tu, Vietnam and many other offices domiciled and fully registered in many other nations across the globe.

Locally, Palmadex portfolio includes

African/Nigerian food export.

Agro produce and raw materials export.

Export Investment and partnership.

Farming and Agro-processing.

Afforestation.

Palmadex Export Academy (PEA),

PEA comprises 8 modules including Introduction to Export, Export Financing, Export Contract Execution, Challenges in Export, and How to find buyers within its curriculum. Essentially, the institution has important areas covered to ensure that trained persons are fully equipped to get into export business profitably and risk-free to the barest minimum.

Speaking with journalists on the Export Academy being a value-adding institute, the Business and Research Development Manager at Palmadex, Nnenne Azubuike, describes Palmadex as primarily an export company, where people from different walks of life and careers are trained to be professional exporters.

“The Palmadex Export Academy (PEA) was flagged off in the year 2018, and has since continued to produce crops of Professionals in the export and import trade, enabling the graduates to take advantage of the streams of income in export business.”

“Some persons are in business already but can leverage the opportunity in international trade through the Palmadex Export Academy.

Agro commodities exported by the company include Sesame seeds, Soya beans, Stone Flower, Peanuts, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Shell, Cassava products, Sorghum, spices like Peppersoup, Banga and different processed Flours like yam and plantain, etc Attending the training gives exposure in terms of knowledge, and hands-on practical experience.”

A remarkable testimony is that of Bisola Ebhonu (ACA), the company’s Chief Accounting Officer, who describes her Palmadex experience as “moving out of your normal territory to build competence in customer relationship and international trade on a globally rated platform”.

“Coming to this organization, I’ve come to learn more about export, with customers relationship. I’ve come to know a lot about customers and how they transact on foreign terms, with customers abroad. She submitted that Palmadex is truly a company of choice given its established systems and processes that aligns with international best practices expectations.

Recommended participants to benefit from the Export Academy, are M&A Professionals, Traders, Agricultural Products/ Food Producers, Directors of SMEs and Entrepreneurs, Bankers, Strategy Professionals, Young Graduates, Business Owners, with dealmakers and negotiators. And key benefits include learning how to identify and overcome competition, understanding international negotiations, building global relationships, better trade practices and earning in foreign currencies to grow the national GDP.

The Operations Manager, Dr Patrick Omoyeni, highly and globally ranked export business expert and gold medalist of the prestigious Kwame Nkruma Award for Transformational Leadership, also emphasizes how highly ranked Palmadex Group includes the export training/academy is, describing it as a world-class export training facility.

“We are the benchmark to export trading in Nigeria, and actually highly ranked, because of our world-class export training facility, which has earned us our motto of benchmark of a qualitative export training facility in Nigeria. We provide executive training, best curriculum, hands-on training, that lets you determine what and when you want your training to be done.”

“We have won the Best Agricultural Product export company of the year by the Nigeria Export Summit. And also won the best export trading institute of the year 2019 Export Academy”.

Details on the Palmadex export product list is shown on the company website

www.palmadex.com

Palmadex is a globally rated company certified by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), International Chambers of Commerce (ICC) and the American Food & Drug Administration (FDA) among others