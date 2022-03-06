Dr. Ese Owie

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Executive Chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service, Dr Ese Owie has donated 7 ultra-modern tents and over 350 executive chairs to the party in the seven Local Government Areas that make up Edo South Senatorial District for party meetings at the local Secretariats.

Speaking at a ceremony in Benin City where the items where handed over, Owie, represented by Barr Arthur Esene, State Legal Adviser of the PDP Edo State and Director General of DEO Movement, stated that he remained irrevocably committed to embedding sustainability, transparency, accountability and efficiency in the administration of the Party in Edo South Senatorial District.

He said “Efficient internal dynamics within the context of political party administration remain the fulcrum of inclusive democratic governance. Local Government Areas, being the closest to the people, thus remain the engine room of multi-party democratic engagement. Consequently, the Party Secretariats in all the constituent LGAs in Edo South must remain at the cutting-edge in the institutionalization of internal governance structures. A key starting point for achieving this objective is for the party Secretariats at the local levels to be well furnished”, Dr Owie stated.

“In the course of our interactions with stakeholders across the Senatorial District over the past 20+ months, the non availability of efficient meeting spaces and supporting infrastructure have been an embarrassingly apparent pain-point for both party members and the leadership across the board.

“Given the fact that resources available to leadership of the party are becoming increasingly finite, we thought it expedient to support, to the fullest possible extent, collective efforts being made to re-position the Party, in Edo South. We believe that this donation will mark the end of renting of chairs, etc , for Party meetings.

“It is important to note that these tents have been made from recycled PVC material in line with our commitment to mainstreaming Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) considerations in all our engagements with the leadership of the party, stakeholders and the larger society.

‘”We thank the indefatigable National Vice Chairman of the PDP in the South-South and Chairman Emeritus of Edo PDP, Chief Dan Osi Orbih for providing exemplary leadership in times of extreme crisis. We also thank the Chairman and Members of the State Working Committee, the State Vice Chairman (Edo South) and all the LGA Chairmen in the District for making sacrifices to keep the Party united and resilient.”

Responding on behalf of the Chairmen, Hon Iseleromon Nosa Osaro, Chairman of PDP Uhunmwode LGA who also doubles as the Chairman of the Caucus of PDP Chairmen in Edo State, thanked Dr Owie for his kind gestures and prayed the good Lord to continually bless him. He stated that the LGA Chapters in the Senatorial District have never witnessed support and solidarity of this nature in the recent past. Other chairmen also joined him in thanking Dr Owie for his magnanimity.