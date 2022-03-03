By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Niger State Government yesterday said no fewer than 200 armed bandits were killed between Sunday and yesterday by operatives of the joint Security Taskforce in Rafi and Mariga Local Government Areas, LGAs, in gun duel.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, at a briefing in Minna yesterday, said the bandits were killed in Kundu axis of Rafi and Babanlaba axis of Mariga LGAs and other parts of the state between Sunday and Wednesday.

He noted that all the leaders of the four terrorist/bandit groups that confronted the joint State Security Taskforce were killed.

Naming them as Ali Kawajo, Yello Jan Bros, Kachalla Halilu and Bello Tunji, the commissioner said “a total of 60 motorcycles were recovered and uncertain numbers of cattle were also returned to their owners. We are not ignorant that bandits may regroup; we will neutralize them on any side they may take.

“We need cooperation of the traditional rulers, communities, the security personnel and even the media. This is one fight for all. We recorded this success through collective efforts of all”.

Furthermore, the Commissioner explained that two security personnel lost their lives in the fight against the bandits, while appreciating the gallant efforts of the joint State Security Taskforce.