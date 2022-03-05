Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, loyal to Senator Ademola Adeleke have described an Osun State High Court injunction nullifying the delegate congress of the party as ineffective.

A State High Court, sitting in Ijebu-Jesa had on Thursday, nullified the ward congress held by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state ahead of it governorship primary election.

The court, presided over by Justice A. Aderigbigbe while ruling on an experte motion brought before it by some elected ward chairmen of the party, said the ward congress held by the Soji Adagunodo-led State working Committee on September 25, 2021, is the only valid congress, hence, the delegates elected from the congress are eligible to vote at the party’s primary on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Oluwabamiji, while speaking with newsmen on the matter, said the exercise is an abuse of court process, saying the court, contrary to it power, is meddling in party affairs.

“Such injunction does not hold water, as far as we are concerned. We have a Supreme Court declaration that court can not dabble into the affair of political party. We know that some elements in the party are trying to carry out hatchet job for APC

“We have already move ahead of their antics. The national body of our party will react to that. We will handle it and react appropriately.

“We are going ahead with our primaries on Tuesday. I can only advise the national body of our party which conduct delegate congress, including the one in question to be firm with it decision. The party leadership in Osun does not manufacture delegates. The national body will come with the appropriate list”, said Oluwabamiji.

He added that the Appellate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State had already adjudicated over the matter, nullifying the congress held by the former party chairman.

He said the National leadership will react on the matter appropriately, but added that the party will go ahead with it primary election on Tuesday as scheduled.

