By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been declared winner of the Osun State’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship primary election held at the Osogbo City stadium.

This is as Prince Dotun Babayemi emerged winner of a parallel exercise held at the WOCDIF centre also in he state capital.

Declaring the result of the exercise held at the stadium, Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, who led the party’s national congress committee, Senator Lawrence Ewurujakpo said Senator Ademola polled 1887 votes to emerged winner, while Mr Sanya Omirin scored 04 votes.

“By the power conferred on me as the Chief Returning Officer of this gubernatorial primary, we hereby collectively declared Adeleke Ademola Jackson as the winner of gubernatorial primary election of PDP in Osun.

“Any other primary held outside this place is invalid and will not be recognised. The crown is here, the palace is here and the authority is here. Any exercise not done here cannot be recognised”, he said.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Adeleke urged other aspirants to join hands with him to rescue the state from the misgovernance of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“No victor, no vanquished. We are all winners. Let work together to rescue people of Osun state from the current APC government. The good people of Osun state have suffered enough under the current APC government. Pensioners are dying everyday. Salaries are not being paid as and when due. Our roads are in terrible state of disrepair. No portable water.

“Many of our communities are in darkness because of lack electricity, no employment for graduates, non conducive environment for self employment. I call on everyone to work together with the good people of Osun state and by the grace of God, PDP will win on the 16 of July, 2022”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Wale Ojo faction’s exercise held at WOCDIF, which was attended by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Erelu Olusola Obada, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, produced Babayemi as its candidate.

Announcing the result, at WOCDIF, the Chief Returning Officer, Hon Adelani Ajanaku said Dotun Babayemi polled 1,781 votes and Sanya Omirin, 16 votes.

He also disclosed that Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi polled 23 votes, Alhaji Fatai Akinbabe 28 and Mr Dele Adeleke ganered 32 votes.

Some of the party chieftains at the stadium include Professor Wale Oladipo, Diran Odeyemi, Hon Wole Oke, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Former Party chairman, Ganiyu Olaoluwa, Hon Bamidele Salam among others.