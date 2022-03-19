Osimhen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen scored twice in the early minutes of the second half to help Napoli come back from a goal down to beat Udinese 2-1 on Saturday.

The Nigerian scored in the 52nd and 63rd minutes to send Napoli equal on points with leaders AC Milan who play later today.

ALSO READ

The goals were Osimhen’s 10th and 11th of the season, making him the first Nigerian to hit double figures in two different Serie A seasons and the fourth African to do so after George Weah, Samuel Eto and Mohamed Salah.

A third strike that would have made it a perfect hat-trick was ruled out for off-side and he got yellow carded for handling the ball from a free-kick in the 92nd minute.

His next stop will be the camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the World Cup qualifying double header against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Vanguard News Nigeria