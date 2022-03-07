Francis Iwedike Osedume

A Foremost Students Leader And Grassroots Mobilizer, Comr. Francis Iwedike Osedume has declared his readiness to contest for the Aniocha North Constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly in 2023.

Osedume made the declaration known yesterday at Onicha Ugbo (Ward 2) in Aniocha North Local Government Area Of Delta State.

According to him, his declaration is coming as a result of the pressure from his people to represent them at the statehouse of Assembly

.Troops nab 9 Suspected killers of Late Hosea Ibi of Taraba House of Asembly

“ Today I am excited to declare my intention to contest for the Aniocha North Constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly in 2023.

I am much aware of the happening in aniocha north and this is why I am contesting.

The purpose of my intention is to attract the needed developments to our people.

Empowerment programmes for our youths, women, men including widows will be my top priority.

As of today, there are a lot of challenges being faced by our people and it’s paramount to fix them.

I am not among politicians that promised without fulfilling their promises.

My experiences and my antecedents are facts.

I can’t do this alone and that is why I have decided to seek your support toward building a better aniocha south.” he said while appreciating the leaders and executives of Onicha Ugbo (Ward 2) in Aniocha North.

The declaration which took place at Ward’s secretariat in Onicha Ugbo, was witnessed by Mr. Steve Kachikwu Ward Chairman, and all ward executives.