…Soludo orders security operatives to go after them

By Vincent Ujumadu

ONE person believed to be a security operative was killed and several buildings set ablaze yesterday when a gang of armed men attacked the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area at Ukpor, Anambra State.

The area lies along the dangerous Ukpor – Orsumoghu – Azia – Mbosi- Isekke axis which has become a haven for unknown gunmen who operate randomly in the area.

Security operatives have, of recent, been patrolling the area, even as motorists have been avoiding the entire stretch of the road that leads to Imo State.

An eyewitness said the victim was one of the security men who were using the council secretariat as a transit after their daily routine.

Following yesterday’s incident, many people residing in the area have fled their homes as tension has heightened in the area.

The Divisional Police Station located almost opposite the local government headquarters has also been deserted.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga while confirming the incident said it was a suspected case of arson. He, however, added that information about the attack was still sketchy.

The PPRO said more operatives had been deployed to the area, while men of the state fire service had been contacted.

The state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who visited the scene of the incident immediately information reached him, has ordered security agencies to go after the hoodlums..

The governor, who was accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng and other heads of security agencies, condemned the attack, describing it as mindless and very unfortunate

The governor said: ” My heart bleeds with the mindless destruction of key buildings within the local government. The Education Office and works department, including the traditional rulers’ building within the premises were touched

“I assure you that these acts of criminalities and lawlessness will not continue. I urge the security agencies to go after criminals and fish them out to face the law”.

According to him, the resources to be deployed in reconstructing the burnt buildings would have been better utilized to provide essential needs and infrastructure that would benefit the people

He, however, appealed to the people of the state not to despair, assuring that the state would rise again and that no amount of repression would thwart the efforts of the government to build a strong and safe Anambra State.