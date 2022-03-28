By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: One person was feared dead during a protest by youths from Eku and neighbouring communities in Ethiope East local government area, Delta state over a gate erected by Presco plc on a major road connecting the communities and other areas, including Edo state

The protesters stormed the streets very early in the morning , denouncing the action of the company and threatening to pull down the gate.

Chief Felix Okotie from Eku community spoke to the Vanguard on the development.

“This is the road we take to Jesse and other parts. So blocking it and asking us to take tag before we pass is not proper.”

” Sadly one of the protesters was shot this morning. And his corpse stollen. We have pictures of his corpse when the killers came to take it with a bike. Obruche was coming from Ovre Eku Community on his way to Eku when he was shot dead.”