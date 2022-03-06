.

By Bose Adelaja

One person has been reported dead and five others critically injured, Sunday, in Lagos, when a Sports Utility Vehicle SUV, rammed into shops at Amje bus stop, Ajegunle, Alagbado area of the State.

The incident occurred at about 3 pm, along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, inward the Killington area.

Eye witnesses’ account said the black Toyota Highlander Jeep with number plate BDG 654 DC had one Akinola Sulaimon, male, as the driver.

Though the cause of the incident could not be ascertained it was gathered that a female victim, Simisola Abedoye was presumed dead and five others critically injured when the driver rammed into the shops.

The injured victims were immediately taken to the General Hospital, Ota, Ogun State where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Similarly, the body was evacuated and deposited at the morgue of the same hospital for autopsy.

Confirming the incident, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command said the driver has been arrested and detained by the Police just as efforts were being made to recover the vehicle involved in the crash.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed that a speedy but thorough investigation into the accident should be carried out, even as he expressed condolence to the bereaved family of the deceased.

