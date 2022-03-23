.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The lawmaker representing Akure South constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Simeon Toluwani Borokini, has put smiles on the faces of widows and students in his constituency.

Borokini, who is the Whip of the Ondo State House Of Assembly has empowered widows and purchased free JAMB forms for hundreds of students in his constituency.

Speaking, during the ceremony at his constituency office in Alagbaka, Akure,

the lawmaker said the gesture is one of his numerous efforts at putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged constituents in the state.

The widows were selected from wards in Akure South constituency 1.

Borokini, noted that this was not the first time he would be carrying out widows empowerment as he was used to it before even venturing into politics.”

“There is a culture in our church to empower widows every year. Later on, my mother made it a project; Give widows support funds, for a certain number of widows in four local governments, Akure South, Akure North, Idanre and Ifedore, which comprises the scopal territory of my father. And when I started having the financial strength to support the project, I started to donate a certain amount for certain widows”.

“This will be the fourth time that I’ll be doing widows empowerment since I became an honourable member.

“During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I gave about two hundred and eighty widows palliative support and we have been reaching out to widows regularly, we decided to look inwards to members of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to concentrate more on them this time around”.

While pledging to continue with the empowerments, he encouraged the widows to keep their faith, trust God for the best.

He added that “they should also find dignity in their labour, business or anything they do, they should not feel less than others who are not in their situation, they should take life’s event at a time and invest in their children.”

The benefitting widows thanked the lawmaker for his good deeds and prayed that God should lift him higher and also raise people who will emulate his kind gestures.

Speaking during the free JAMB registration of eligible students in his constituency, Borokini said that he is resolute in his bid to make indelible impacts in the lives of his people.

He noted that the free JAMB forms powered through The Toluwani Borokini Foundation, was part of his efforts to complement the Education Strides of governor Rotimi Akeredolu who paid over N500 million for the WAEC fees of students in the state.

“As the Chairman House Committee on Education, I am privy to the huge contributions of Mr. Governor towards sustainable education and even the recently paid WAEC fees of Ondo State Students and in our own little way, we have to support this noble idea, this is the rationale behind the free JAMB forms.

“We have given education support for secondary School Students and students in tertiary institutions and am still responsible for the sponsorship of their education till date.

” In the same way, we’ve had empowerment programmes and welfare packages for widows, single mothers, less privileged amongst others. I’ve facilitated the employment of people into many government agencies and parastatals as well as Community Projects like reparation of boreholes, Grading of roads amongst other facilitated projects.”

Also, the lawmaker said ” as part of my contributions, I have organized free goggle training for over 11 secondary schools in Akure where 1500 students participated this will make them fit into the evolving digital world.

“We had summer Lesson, goggle training for 1500 students, skill acquisition on (ICT, leatherwork, tailoring for Male and Female and Make-up, Fishery and Other Classes.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic we rolled out welfarism package for constituents and under my committee leadership many laws have been passed and I still have a good number of personal bills that I am working on.

Borokini added that ” presently I have an ongoing borehole project at the Oke Ijebu Sawmill alongside building of Public Toilets in the same location and another batch of empowerment programme will come up any moment from now.