Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the vacation of a court order against the national convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore has indicated intention to view for the party’s National Secretary position.

A statement issued by the Senator on Friday in Osogbo disclosed that he (Omisore) has submitted his nomination form at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja.

“New Era as Senator Iyiola Omisore submits his nomination form for the National Secretary of our great party, All Progressives Congress, APC,”, it reads

Part of his agenda, according to the statement, include; Looking forward to a perfectionist, efficient and effective management of the National Secretariat for next level prosperity, Democracy deliverables for Nigeria and Nigerians in the atmosphere of peace, happiness, safety and plenty.

“Institutionalised civility by leveraging technology for efficient party administration.

“To create a people-driven political party that will deepen democratic norms across the board in administration and in capacity building not only to win the election but to be bonded as an institution whereby everyone will be recognised and respected for their many roles in aiding growth and development of the party from the grassroots.

“Ensure a proper and acceptable party administration, Civility and Satisfactory Dialogue, Technology-driven and Reliable Data System, Sustainability of Party membership drive. Collective ownership of the party”, it reads.

