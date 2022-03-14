Leader of the New Nigeria Mandate, a political association for Nigerian youths, Mr. Olufemi Ajadi, stormed Ibadan for the coronation ceremony of the new Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Mashod Lekan Balogun.

Ajadi who hit Ibadan in a presidential convoy style, dressed in a classy white Agbada and a white cap, was welcomed by youths and newsmen.

Speaking to his supporters in Ibadan, Ajadi noted that he believes the emergence of Oba Lekan Balogun will mark another great era for the city of Ibadan and Nigeria.

Ajadi, who is a presidential hopeful, however, urged the monarch to continue to promote peace and unity in Ibadan and Nigeria.

He added that he was pleased with the way the transition of power to Oba Balogun was done without bloodshed.

Ajadi, however, urged Nigerians not to allow any politician to cause bloodshed over the 2023 presidency.

He noted that his style of leadership has shown that he is a man of peace and ready to make peace return to all parts of Nigeria in 2023.