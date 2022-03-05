Legendary actor, Olu Jacobs surely deserves all the accolades coming his way in recent times, having paid his dues as one of the pioneers of the Nigerian movie industry.

Just last year, he was conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the organizers of the prestigious Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF. It came five years after a similar award was given to him by African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, in 2016.

The patriarch of Nigeria’s movie industry is again being honoured with another award. This time, he will be a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the forthcoming Vanguard’s Personality of the Year Awards 2021.

In a letter notifying the actor, which was signed by the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, the organization said the award is being given to the movie icon in recognition of his exceptional contributions to human development and capacity building in the entertainment sector.

“The honour is also in further attestation to your selfless and outstanding roles which have helped spur the growth and development of the country’s entertainment industry, especially theatre, cinema and home videos.”

“We have followed your career spanning over 40 years and are impressed with the priceless roles you have played as a bridge between the old and new breed of Nigerian actors.”

“We are also aware that as one of the pioneer actors in the Nigerian movie industry, you also helped set the trajectory for posterity in the entertainment industry through your profound contributions, both on and off camera,”the letter reads.

It further stated that the philosophy of this award is to recognize and celebrate ‘Excellence, National Pride and Service to Humanity. “ It’s with great honour we confer on you this well-deserved award”, the letter stated.

Meanwhile, receiving the letter on behalf of her husband on Thursday, on Lagos island, Joke Silva, who’s also a thorough-bred actress, said the movie icon was excited to be honoured by Vanguard.

According to her, Vanguard is her husband’s favourite newspaper, adding “he doesn’t joke with the paper.”

On what the yearly Vanguard’s Personality of the Year Awards means to him, Joke Silva said “It means a lot to us. It’s almost like an appreciation of all that you have done. And that you have worked with His joy and go with His joy.”

She, however, assured that her ailing husband will be physically present to receive the coveted award.