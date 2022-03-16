Maduka Okoye

Super Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has stated that Maduka Okoye remains the number choice of keeper for the team ahead of their clash against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Okoye came under fans’ scrutiny after his shaky performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was fingered for the Eagles ouster in the round of 16, after he failed to deal with a shot from outside boxy by Tunisia’s Youssef Msakni.

“I’m not a goalkeeper trainer, but we have someone in that department, which is Alloy Agu,” the former Barcelona winger told Brila.

“Regardless, Maduka Okoye is a good goalkeeper and human being, so we can’t because of one mistake dump (him).

“He’s playing for his team (Sparta), and that’s the most important thing.”

Okoye has earned 13 international caps for Nigeria since making his debut under erstwhile head coach Gernot Rohr.

