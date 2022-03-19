Okocha

Tomorrow at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos, politics and sports will share a common ground as friends of the national leader of the ruling APC and a presidential aspirant under the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be staging a novelty football match to commemorate his 70th birthday anniversary.

Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group told journalists that no fewer than 17 former Nigeria internationals, including the legendary. Some of the ex-internationals expected to feature in the novelty match include Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Peter Rufai, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, among others.

The ex-internationals are to face Team Asiwaju which will comprise prominent members of the Asiwaju political circle.

He further disclosed that the match is part of a series of activities lined up to mark the birthday anniversary of their leader.

The Lagos state government has also thrown its weight behind the event which will kick off 1 pm tomorrow afternoon.